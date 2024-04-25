//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Daylight Savings in Egypt Starts on 26 April

April 25, 2024
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: Conde Nast Traveler
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Egypt is gearing up for the start of daylight savings time on Friday 26 April, aligning with the provisions outlined in Law No. 24 of 2023. 

According to Law No. 24 of 2023, daylight savings time in Egypt will commence on the last Friday of April and conclude at the end of the last Thursday of October each year. 

During this period, the local time in the country will be advanced by sixty minutes, bringing about a temporary adjustment to the clocks.

The clock will be advanced by sixty minutes, starting from midnight (00:01 a.m.) on Friday 26 April, and will revert to standard time at the end of the last Thursday of October, precisely at 11:59 p.m. (23:59 p.m.).

The decision to implement daylight saving time stems from the government’s effort at energy conservation. 

The introduction of daylight savings time is a significant step that has gained the approval of the House of Representatives. This approval solidifies the commitment to incorporate daylight saving time as a regular practice. 

With the implementation of daylight saving time, Egypt will experience a temporary adjustment in its timekeeping practices. 

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Egypt
Egypt

Recommended for you

Egypt’s Social Housing Program Expands to New Cities in 2024

Israeli Bombing Intensifies in Rafah, Death Toll Rises in Gaza

Egyptian Government to Establish Strategic Stockpile for Economic Stability