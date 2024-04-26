Egyptian Delegation Arrives in Israel for Ceasefire and Hostage Talks

Egypt sent a delegation to Israel on Friday, 25 April to propose a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, according to an anonymous Egyptian official.

The Egyptian General Intelligence Chief, Abbas Kamel, is leading the delegation and he intends to discuss a new approach for an extended ceasefire in Gaza. The meeting will discuss the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian detainees and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza.

The Israeli War Cabinet authorized negotiations with the Egyptian delegation about the release of hostages, an Israeli official stated, with the aim of increasing flexibility and paving the way for an agreement.

This comes after an Israeli source reported on Thursday, 24 April, that Israel is willing to consider Hamas’ proposal to release 20 hostages, instead of the previous proposal of releasing 40 hostages.

Kamel plans to make it clear to Israeli officials that Egypt continues to have a firm stance against Israel’s troop deployments along the borders shared between Gaza and Egypt, as stated by the anonymous source.

They also reported that the new Israeli offensive concentrated around the southern city of Rafah, near the shared border with Egypt, could lead to disastrous outcomes for regional stability.

Hospital officials in Palestine reported that Israeli airstrikes on the southern city of Rafah killed at least five people today, Meanwhile, half of the Palestinian population, totaling 2.3 million, are seeking shelter in Rafah, while Israel keeps conducting raids ahead of launching an offensive in the city.

It has been 202 days since the war in Gaza started on 7 October 2023. As of 28 March, more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed and around 75,000 have been injured.