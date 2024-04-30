Incident During Egypt’s Cycling Championship Sparks Allegations of Assault

A troubling incident marred Egypt’s Women’s National Cycling Championship on 27 April following an alleged attack by cyclist national team player Shahd Saeed on competing athlete Janna Eliwa during the final stretch of the race.

Cameras on site captured the moment, which showed Saeed aggressively pressing Eleiwa onto the side of the road and using her hands to and bicycle – resulting in Eliwa’s eventual crash onto the pavement.

Habiba Eliwa, former national team player and elder sister of the victim, informed media outlets that Janna suffered a suspected concussion, several fractures, and various bruises due to the incident.

The elder sister filed a formal complaint with the public prosecutor and the Ministry of Youth and Sports shortly after, accusing Shahd Saeed of attempted premeditated murder.

The Ministry of Youth has yet to comment on the matter formally but an anonymous ministry official told Cairo24 that there are “no previous cases [by Saeed] or signs of intentions to harm her opponents.”

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, President of the Egyptian Cycling Federation Waguih Azzam confirmed that an internal investigation is ongoing but believes there was no premeditation or intention to harm the accident.

Azzam also stressed that cycling is a competitive racing sport and physical clashes between competitors are a usual occurrence.

Saeed also took to her Instagram page to deny the allegations of a pre-meditated attack in a now-expired story on her Instagram.

The prosecution summoned the defendant for questioning, later releasing her on bail pending further investigation.