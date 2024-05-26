Egypt Begins Delivering Aid to Gaza Through Karam Abu Salem Crossing

Egypt has begun facilitating humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza Strip through the Karam Abu Salem crossing (also known as Kerem Shalom), according to informed sources AlQahera News reported on 26 May.

A convoy of nearly 200 humanitarian aid trucks – many of which carry fuel – departed from the Rafah crossing on the morning of 26 May towards Karam Abu Salem crossing.

The arrival of relief trucks at the crossing comes in light of a phone call between Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and US President Joe Biden on 24 May, agreeing to work together to deliver humanitarian relief through Karam Abu Salem.

This agreement comes after Egypt had rejected any coordination with Israel regarding the flow of aid and supplies through the Rafah border crossing, insisting on dealing only with Palestinian personnel on the Palestinian side of the crossing for aid delivery.

Israeli forces took control of the Rafah border crossing earlier this month, preventing the entry of aid and supplies and angering Egyptian government officials who have insisted that Palestinians must be in control of the crossing.

Since 7 October, nearly 36,000 Palestinians – many of them children and women – have been reported killed in the seven-month-long war on Gaza by Israel, according to the latest data shared by WAFA Agency. An additional 80,000 people were injured with many more trapped under rubble caused by Israeli airstrikes.

