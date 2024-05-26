//Skip to content
Eid Al-Adha to Start on 16 June: Egypt’s Astronomical Institute

May 26, 2024
Crowds gathering to pray on the first morning of Eid Al-Adha.
Eid Al-Adha, one of Islam’s main holidays, is set to commence on Sunday, 16 June 2024, according to calculations from Egypt’s Astronomical and Geophysical Research Institute.

“The first day of Dhu al-Hijjah for the current Hijri year 1445 will be on Friday, 7 June, 2024… Thus, the first day of Eid al-Adha will be on Sunday, 16 June, 2024,” a Facebook statement published by the institute on 25 May reads.

In the statement, the Head of the Astronomical and Geophysical Research Institute Taha Rabah explained that “these calculations are based on the astronomical computations conducted by the Sun Research Laboratory at the institute, headed by Professor Dr. Yasser Abdel Hadi.”

Despite the institute’s calculations, it is the responsibility of Egypt’s Dar Al-Ifta, the country’s main religious authority, to determine the final date.

Egypt’s Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha starting with Eid prayers at dawn, followed by the ritual of sacrificing an animal – often a sheep, goat, or cow. The sacrifice honours the story of Prophet Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his first-born son Ismail as an act of submission to Allah’s command.

