Egypt’s Population Increases by 100,000 in a Month

Egypt’s population jumped to approximately 106.4 million in June 2024 – a growth of 126,000 in one month, the country’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed on 22 June.

The monthly increase indicates that Egypt experiences 3,000 births per day, which means two births every minute.

Despite the surge, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala El-Said, previously stated that Egypt’s population growth rate declined by 46 percent from 2017 to 2023.

CRISIS IN THE MAKING?

Egypt’s overpopulation acts as a looming dread amid ongoing economic struggles, as the government struggles to ensure resources to the population.

Governmental efforts to stem population growth date back to 2008, when former President Hosni Mubarak launched the nationwide “Small family concept” campaign, which hung on banners along Nile bridges in an attempt to spread awareness.

The campaign hoped to curb Egypt’s then-76 million population. That number has increased by nearly 28 million in just 14 years. Mubarak declared Egypt’s population growth an “urgent issue” on 9 June 2008, initiating the National Population Conference in response.

Egypt’s exacerbating population issue is the product of traditional and religious beliefs, despite efforts by Al-Azhar to quash the notion that having as many children is an act of piety. The Health Ministry’s efforts to introduce birth control in 2020 in a bid to eliminate unwanted pregnancies and decrease the amount of Egyptians born.

Today, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi continues to face the same obstacles Mubarak met in 2008: unplanned population growth. His response was to launch the ‘Two Is Enough’ campaign in 2018, which promoted the idea of stopping at two children per family.

Al-Sisi continued his fight against overpopulation by launching a second campaign in February 2022: the National Family Development Project, which hoped to curb the population increase in a bid to lessen the cost of living.

Still, Egypt’s head of state continues to warn against overpopulation – calling for even further family planning protocols.

