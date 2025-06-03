Apple Explores Expansion in Egypt, Discusses Opening First Official Store

U.S. tech giant Apple is looking to expand its footprint in Egypt with plans to open its first official Apple Store in the country, as part of broader efforts to deepen its presence in the region.

During a meeting with Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib on Monday, 2 June, Apple’s Director of Government Affairs for the Middle East and Pakistan, Omar El-Rifai, reaffirmed the company’s interest in the Egyptian market, calling it a strategic entry point for its growth across Africa and the Middle East.

The discussion focused on future investment opportunities, particularly in strengthening Egypt’s role as a regional hub for technology and innovation. El-Khatib highlighted Apple’s growing operations in Egypt, especially in call centers and training facilities, describing them as among the most advanced in the region.

Apple is also committed to creating high-quality job opportunities through the development of these facilities. The Ministry has expressed readiness to provide full support to ensure the success of Apple’s future projects.

El-Khatib invited Apple to open a local Apple Store, which would allow the company to directly serve Egyptian consumers. The store would mark Apple’s first official retail outlet in the country.

The Ministry views Apple’s interest as a reflection of confidence in Egypt’s economic potential and digital infrastructure. Officials believe the partnership could bolster the local tech ecosystem, attract further foreign investment, and offer new opportunities for Egyptian talent.

As of 2025, Apple operates over 520 retail stores across 26 countries, with approximately half located in the United States. The company continues to expand its global presence, opening new stores in regions including China, India, and Europe.