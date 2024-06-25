Egypt’s Space Agency to Launch African Climate Satellite

The Egyptian Space Agency (EGSA) is working on finalizing the African Development Satellite, a collaborative project involving Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria, the head of the agency Sherif Sedky revealed to state media.

The satellite, which is set to launch by the end of this year, will monitor and study climate change across the continent.

The involved nations are collectively designing the satellite’s subsystems, with Egypt being tasked with the design, assembly, integration, testing, and the eventual launch of the satellite.

As part of the preparation, representatives from the cooperating countries received training at the Egyptian Space Agency on satellite subsystem construction.

Sedky also outlined another significant project that entails installing a remote-sensing camera on the International Space Station (ISS). The project is backed by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and multinational aerospace corporation Airbus. The camera will be designed, assembled, and tested in Egypt before being installed on the ISS.

The Egyptian Space Agency was established in 2017 to enhance the country’s scientific research in space exploration. Its headquarters can be found in the country’s dedicated ‘Space City’ – still under development.

