Hamas Opens Talks in Cairo to Secure Ceasefire and End Gaza Conflict

A delegation from the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, arrived in Cairo on Saturday, 26 April, opening talks with Egyptian officials aimed at brokering a comprehensive agreement to possibly end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The delegation, led by Mohammad Darwish, head of the movement’s leadership council, included senior council members Khaled Meshaal, Khalil Al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, and Nizar Awadallah.

According to a statement by Hamas, discussions are focused on securing a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, rebuilding areas devastated by months of the 7 October war, and negotiating a prisoner exchange with Israel.

In addition to these central demands, the group announced its representatives would address the effects of what it described as a starvation policy imposed by the occupation on Gaza’s residents. They also emphasized the urgent need to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, to the Gaza Strip.

Discussions are also expected to cover efforts to establish a community support committee to help manage affairs in the enclave, as well as internal Palestinian developments and strategies for addressing them.

Additionally, the delegation would also discuss a new proposal calling for a ceasefire lasting between five and seven years, contingent on the release of all prisoners held in Gaza and an end to the war. The sources said Israel had not yet responded to the long-term cease-fire proposal.

In early April, Hamas dismissed an Israeli proposal for a 45-day ceasefire, which offered the return of 10 living captives, calling it “partial.” Instead, Hamas demanded a “comprehensive” agreement to halt Israel’s ongoing “genocidal” military actions in Gaza.

The group has repeatedly insisted that any truce must result in the end of the war, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the area. On the other hand, Israel has conditioned a ceasefire on the return of all captives and the disarmament of Hamas, a demand the group has firmly rejected, labeling it a “red line.”