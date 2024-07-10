Dine by the Sea: 4 Top Beach Restaurants in North Coast

Summer is here, and most people spend their days soaking up the sun on the North Coast. No summer season is complete without dining at a good beach restaurant. Enjoying delicious food with your toes in the sand and the waves as your backdrop is the perfect way to unwind and make the most of your summer days.

Mistiqa Island La Vista Bay

This spot is perfect for enjoying a traditional breakfast by the beach. There’s nothing better than starting your day with a meal by the sea and then taking a refreshing dip in the water. and, it’s more affordable compared to other beach restaurants in the north coast. If you want a good meal with a great view without spending too much, this is the place for you. Their opening hours are from 10:30 AM to 3 AM.

Sachi Almaza Bay

For a fine dining experience by the beach, Sachi is the place to go. They offer top-quality sushi, and the restaurant’s aesthetic will instantly lift your mood. With a wooden interior right on the beach, Sachi offers a summer ambiance that’s hard to beat. Their menu includes seafood, sushi, and Mediterranean dishes.

You can find them in two locations: one in Marassi Marina and the other in Almaza Bay. The Almaza Bay branch is great because you can spend the day at their private beach and order food without having to sit in the restaurant. Their opening hours are from 10 AM to 1 AM on weekdays and from 10 AM to 2 AM on weekends.

The Smokery Beach Bianchi

Planning a meal with a group where everyone wants something different? The Smokery is your answer. They offer a wide variety of food, including healthy options, burgers, pasta, and their signature sushi. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, try their Smokery dessert platter, perfect for sharing on the beach. Their opening hours are from 11 AM to 2 AM on weekdays and from 11 AM to 3 AM on weekends.

Galambo Hacienda White

Galambo is famous for its fresh seafood, making it an ideal spot for a family lunch. They have a kids’ menu and a variety of grilled seafood options. This place is perfect for a wholesome family meal. Their working hours are from 10 AM to 3 AM on weekends.