Beltone Holding Expands Footprint in Egypt’s Mortgage Sector with Dominant Market Share

Beltone Holding, one of Egypt’s fastest-growing financial institutions, has made a significant leap in the mortgage sector with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beltone Mortgage. This strategic expansion has allowed Beltone Mortgage to secure a commanding 22.25 percent market share in the first half of 2024, providing efficient and seamless financing solutions that cater to the diverse needs of homebuyers.

Beltone Mortgage’s swift ascent in the Egyptian market highlights Beltone Holding’s strategic vision to enhance its non-banking financial services. Addressing the growing local demand for real estate finance, Beltone Mortgage offers clients the ability to acquire residential, commercial, and administrative units with unparalleled ease. The company’s commitment to providing rapid and reliable mortgage solutions has resonated well with the market, positioning it as a leader in the industry.

How is Beltone Mortgage Different?

The speed and efficiency of Beltone Mortgage‘s services set it apart from competitors. Known for its ability to approve financing for existing and ready-to-move units within just three working days, Beltone Mortgage has established itself as Egypt’s fastest mortgage provider.

Through strategic investments in technology, workforce development, and operational quality, Beltone Mortgage embodies its motto: “Easier, Faster, Smarter.” This commitment ensures that Beltone Mortgage not only meets but exceeds the expectations of its clients, solidifying its position as a trusted and innovative leader in Egypt’s real estate finance sector.

This expedited and simplified process has empowered clients by offering swift access to the necessary funds, facilitating the acquisition of their dream homes and commercial properties. In the first half of 2024, Beltone Mortgage provided real estate financing totaling EGP 2.6 billion to 1,050 clients, underscoring its significant market presence.

“Beltone Mortgage introduces an unmatched experience with unique finance solutions,” said Hassan Abdelnabi, CEO of Beltone Mortgage.

“Our expertise opens vast opportunities for individuals seeking residential or investment units and supports businesses in securing their administrative property needs. We aim to solidify our leadership in the real estate mortgage sector by strategically investing in our workforce, developing technology, building long-term partnerships, and enhancing operational excellence across the board. We’re also targeting streamlining our processes via our website and mobile application to assist our customers in making optimal investments aligned with their financial goals and cash flow.”

Regulatory Approvals Boost Growth

Beltone Mortgage’s rapid rise is a testament to its foundational expertise in real estate finance, garnered through years of market involvement. By offering the fastest mortgage solutions in the market, Beltone Mortgage empowers clients to achieve their real estate aspirations swiftly and efficiently. Its comprehensive suite of mortgage products and services is tailored to meet the unique needs of its clientele, providing financial flexibility and support for a diverse range of real estate investments

Beltone Mortgage’s growth trajectory has been bolstered by key regulatory approvals. In the last quarter of 2023, Beltone Mortgage received the Financial Regulatory Authority’s final approval on its mortgage finance license. With registered and issued capital of EGP 1 billion, the company specializes in financing residential and commercial properties, as well as managing lease-to-own purchases. These regulatory endorsements have further cemented Beltone Mortgage’s robust market position.

What is Beltone Holding?

Beltone Holding (EGX: BTFH.CA), the parent company, is a stalwart in the MENA region’s financial services sector, with a multi-decade track record of success. Its comprehensive suite of financial solutions includes brokerage, investment banking, asset management, equity research, and private equity.

In addition, Beltone’s robust portfolio encompasses end-to-end non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, mortgage finance, and microfinance. Driven by a vision to redefine the financial ecosystem in the region, Beltone leverages global expertise and disruptive, value-accretive solutions to unlock limitless opportunities for its clients, driving market value and impactful results.

Beltone Holding’s significant expansion in the mortgage sector through Beltone Mortgage is a clear indicator of the company’s strategic foresight. This move not only aligns with the company’s broader vision to enhance its non-banking financial services but also addresses the critical demand for real estate finance in Egypt, marking a new era of growth and leadership in the market.

Find out more about Beltone Mortgage by visiting their website here or by downloading their application on Android here or Apple here.