Egypt’s First-Ever Female Army Officer Passes Away Aged 97

Egypt’s first-ever female military officer, Ibtisamat Mohamed Abdullah, passed away the past week, the country’s National Council for Women (NCW) announced in a social media post on 29 July.

A pioneering and patriotic figure of the early 20th century, Abdullah broke barriers by serving in the Egyptian army as a nurse during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. She held the rank of First Lieutenant making significant contributions to the medical care of wounded soldiers.

“Her contributions were especially notable during the establishment of a field hospital in a house in Gaza, where she provided critical medical care to injured soldiers,” the NCW said.

In recognition of her service, King Farouk I awarded her the Medal of Merit and his personal gold watch, an honor she cherished and preserved throughout her life.

In 2016, Abdullah was honored again — this time by the NCW — with the council’s shield and a certificate for her outstanding role in the military and efforts during the war. The council praised her as a role model for Egyptian women, highlighting her courage and commitment to her country.

The news of Abdullah’s death comes as a reminder of her trailblazing role in Egyptian history and her enduring impact as a symbol of women’s contributions to national defense. Her passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Egypt’s history, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

