These Arab Songs Are Trending Globally

If you’ve been tuned in to the music scene this year, you would have likely noticed a dynamic transformation in Arabic music unlike anything before.

From performing at festivals, like Glastonbury, to collaborations with global stars, Arabic music is no longer simply influenced by the West. Arab artists today are fusing traditional instruments and lyrical themes to create a sound that celebrates the richness of Arab culture.

While a single, comprehensive chart for Arabic music doesn’t currently exist, several valuable resources curate the latest releases. Popular options include Spotify’s “Fresh Arabic Pop” playlist and the Billboard Arabic Hot 100.

To help you navigate this exciting scene, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most recent and impactful tracks.

Ganeni by Elyanna

Released earlier in April this year, Elyanna brings a refreshingly eclectic style to the music video for Ganeni (Make Me Crazy, 2024). Wearing gold bangles and henna-painted nails, paired with a traditional red headscarf layered over a cap, her look fully encapsulates the essence of both Gen Z and Arab youth culture.

The song itself embodies the youthful spirit of contemporary Arabic music, a genre that embraces street style aesthetics and pushes boundaries, going beyond the classic romantic themes that were popular in old Arabic pop.

Elyanna herself elevates the track with her star power. She is an up-and-coming singer of Palestinian-Chilean descent who recently dazzled audiences at Glastonbury alongside Coldplay. Previously, she made history as the first Arabic-speaking artist to perform at Coachella.

Allah Yehmeeki by Saint Levant feat Kehlani

For a more poetic and distinctly Arabic flair, Palestinian rapper Saint Levant recently released last month Allah Yehmeeki (May God Protect You, 2024) featuring American artist Kehlani.

The song incorporates distinctive elements rooted in Arab culture, including the zaghrouta—a tongue-wiggle sound performed by women—which adds an authentic touch to the song.

Rather than using generic romantic lyrics influenced by Western songwriting, the song is written more poetically, using common Arab metaphors and themes. It explores ideas like leaving matters to God and the intersection of spirituality, national identity, and romantic relationships.

Kart Ma7roo2 by Amira Adeeb

After building her platform as an online influencer with a keen eye for trends and Gen Z digital culture, Amira Adeeb is emerging as a promising Egyptian artist. She recently debuted her first single, Kart Ma7roo2 (Burn Card, 2024).

The song is accompanied by a contemporary music video featuring her in a tenniscore outfit, fully embracing the global trend that is currently making waves in pop culture. There are also resemblances in outfits to those worn by K-Pop stars, especially the pink fluffy boots and cap, reminiscent of Japanese anime characters.

Gaza is Calling by Mustafa the Poet

Some songs are meant to entertain, but others are meant to make you deeply feel.

Mustafa, a Sudanese-Canadian poet and singer, tells a story through his song about a boy from Gaza who escaped to Canada with his family, haunted by memories of their war-torn homeland.

The music includes Palestinian supermodel and entrepreneur Bella Hadid, alongside Palestinian rapper MC Abdul, portraying siblings navigating grief and guilt after fleeing Gaza.

Despite their physical distance from Gaza, the lyrics convey that true escape is elusive, as trauma continues to shape their lives and taint every memory.

From hip hop roots to its pop evolution, Arabic music defies categorization. It’s more than just a collection of genres; it reflects reflects the region’s identity, speaking to a worldwide longing for hope and peace.