Egypt Loses Handball Olympic Medal Dreams After Spain Defeat

August 7, 2024

Egypt’s dreams for an Olympic handball tournament medal have disappeared after losing to Spain in the quarterfinals 29-28.

The match, held at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium, was a rollercoaster of emotions, as Egypt was dominant throughout the entire match, but lost composure in the final moments of regulation time.

The match started with a fierce defensive battle, with no goals in the first five minutes. Egypt’s Yehia El Deraa broke the deadlock, scoring the first goal to put Egypt ahead 1-0. Omar Elwakil extended the lead to 3-2 at the 10-minute mark. Despite Spain’s efforts to balance the score, Egypt maintained their lead, with Ahmed Adel and Seif El Deraa showcasing their scoring prowess.

By halftime, Egypt had established a solid lead of 12-8, thanks to a dominant performance by Ali Zein and Yehia El Deraa. The Pharaohs continued to pressure Spain in the second half, with Sanad and Ahmed Adel extending the lead to 20-16 by the 46th minute.

However, Spain staged a remarkable comeback, closing the gap to 24-22 by the 56th minute. Seif El Deraa’s crucial penalty goals kept Egypt in the game, but Spain equalized at 25-25, forcing the match into extra time.

The extra time period was a tense affair, with both teams exchanging goals. Hesham’s equalizer at the 66th minute brought the score to 27-27, but a two-minute suspension for Egypt at a critical moment allowed Spain to take the lead. Yehia El Deraa managed to equalize again at 28-28, but Spain’s final goal in the last seconds, through a penalty, sealed Egypt’s fate.

