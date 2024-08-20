//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Egypt’s FinExpo Conference and Exhibition to Showcase Financial Technology and Investment Opportunities

August 20, 2024
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: Facebook
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Egypt is set to host the first-ever FinExpo conference and exhibition from 10-12  October 2024 in Cairo. 

Organized by Media Avenue, a company specializing in economic conferences, FinExpo is described as the largest platform of its kind in the country, bringing together investors, traders, financial institutions, and fintech companies.

The three-day event aims to provide a comprehensive overview of Egypt’s financial markets and the latest innovations in financial technology. Participants can expect to gain insights into global market trends and interest rate forecasts.

“FinExpo will provide a platform for participants to gain insights into the economic, financial, and technical expectations for stock market indices, equities, and other financial instruments,” said chairperson of Media Avenue, Osama Saraya, told Daily News Egypt. 

The conference program will feature panel discussions and analytical sessions led by financial experts and analysts. 

It will also showcase a wide range of companies operating in the financial and fintech sectors, including publicly listed companies, fintech firms, commercial and investment banks, financial information publishers, and brokerage firms. 

This will give attendees the opportunity to directly interact with industry experts and explore potential business partnerships.

In addition to the exhibition, FinExpo will offer intensive training on investment skills and fundamentals in financial markets, catering to professional investors, savers, and young people interested in electronic trading.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Business
Business

Recommended for you

Egypt’s Real Estate Market Grows as Currency Depreciates

Assiut’s Diesel Complex Aims to Cut Imports and Boost Production

Beltone Holding Expands Footprint in Egypt’s Mortgage Sector with Dominant Market Share