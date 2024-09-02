President Sisi Expands Health Insurance for 8.5 Million Egyptians

On Sunday, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed the government to extend health insurance coverage to an additional 8.5 million citizens, including beneficiaries of the Takaful and Karama (add name in English) program, as well as informal workers in the construction sector.

This came during a meeting between President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar.

The Egyptian presidency announced that EGP 10 billion will be allocated annually for the expansion of health insurance coverage, highlighting President El-Sisi’s commitment to bolstering social protection programs.

This comes as part of the “A New Beginning for Building the Human” project, which focuses on health, education, culture, sports, and job creation.

It also involves coordinating efforts among government, civil society, and the private sector to ensure fair access to state resources and enhance citizens’ quality of life.

The meeting also covered the government’s initiatives to boost investment in the health sector by offering incentive packages and partnering with the private sector.

The meeting also reviewed plans to upgrade the Nasser Institute into Nile Medical City, set up central labs in Badr City, and enhance the Dar Al-Salam Hermel Cancer Center with Gustave Roussy Institute.

The president stressed the need to complete 30 hospitals and 500 medical units in the second phase of the health insurance system, covering Damietta, Minya, Kafr El-Sheikh, North Sinai, and Matrouh.