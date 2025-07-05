Egypt Secures Leadership Role at FAO as Mina Rizk Elected Council Chair

In a unanimous decision during its general session on 3 July, the General Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) elected Egypt to chair its Executive Council for the next four years, for the first time ever, to be chaired by Mina Rizk, Egypt’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the FAO.

The appointment marks a milestone not only for Egypt but also for the Rizk. He is the youngest to hold the position in the organization’s history, at 38 years old. His nomination was backed by the Egyptian Embassy in Rome, in line with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s initiative to prepare and empower youth across all sectors, particularly within international forums tied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The effort aims to train and develop young diplomats through practical experience, positioning them as future leaders of the ministry.

His election followed a highly competitive race involving five candidates from the FAO’s geographic groups, including Africa, Asia, South America, North America, and Europe, among them ministers and senior officials from their respective countries.

According to Ambassador Bassam Rady, Egypt’s envoy to Italy and Permanent Representative to the United Nations agencies in Rome, the FAO Executive Council serves as the organization’s primary governing body, tasked with setting policies and strategic direction across all areas of its work.

While the council, composed of roughly a quarter of FAO member states elected to three-year terms, is currently chaired by Egypt, the country’s influence within the organization has extended well beyond the Executive Council.

Currently, Egypt leads the FAO’s Finance Committee, and its Central Auditing Organization has been tasked with conducting the organization’s legal and financial audits. This year, the Egyptian Food Bank received the FAO’s honorary award. The organization also plans to convene its annual international conference for regional and country offices in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital later this year. These developments mark a series of milestones for Egypt within the FAO over the past two years.

Rizk’s election caps a career that has steadily advanced through the ranks of Egypt’s diplomatic corps. He began his service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working in the Department of Multilateral Affairs and International Security, before holding overseas posts in China and Italy. His proximity to international organizations deepened during his time at the Egyptian Embassy in Rome.

In July 2023, he was appointed Chair of the FAO’s Finance Committee, overseeing financial operations in more than 130 countries. He played a visible role in recent FAO meetings, including the 44th Conference in Rome, where he represented Egypt’s positions on sustainable agriculture and water resource management.