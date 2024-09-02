Your Support Matters: Welcome to the New Era of Egyptian Streets

We are excited to announce a major milestone in the journey of Egyptian Streets. After months of meticulous planning and a successful ‘soft launch’ phase, we are proud to unveil our brand-new website and introduce our subscription service. This initiative represents our commitment to delivering in-depth, independent journalism that truly matters.

Why a Subscription Service?

As an independent news media organization, Egyptian Streets has always strived to provide accurate, unbiased, and insightful news. Our passionate and dedicated team, based right here in Egypt, works tirelessly to cover stories that impact our nation and its people. However, maintaining this level of independent journalism requires resources, and that’s where you, our valued readers, come in.

The Benefits of Subscribing

By subscribing to Egyptian Streets, you are directly supporting our mission to operate independently and sustainably. Your subscription will enable us to continue delivering high-quality journalism free from commercial and political pressures. As a subscriber, you will enjoy several exclusive benefits:

Exclusive Content: Access to all our articles without restriction, including premium stories, analysis and more. Enhanced User Experience: Join the conversation and engage with other readers through the comments section. You will also have early access to premium and exclusive newsletters and invite-only events. Direct Support for Independent Media: Your subscription helps ensure that Egyptian Streets remains a trusted source of news, dedicated to truth and transparency.

Affordable Subscription Plans

Understanding the diverse needs of our audience, we have designed our subscription plans to be as inclusive as possible. Starting at just USD 1.7 per month (EGP 80) and USD 0.84 per month (EGP 40) for students (paid annually), we aim to make our service accessible to everyone. These affordable options ensure that more people can join us in supporting independent journalism.

Options for Corporates and Businesses

We also recognize the importance of reaching out to corporates and businesses. That’s why we have tailored subscription options to meet the needs of different team sizes and business requirements. These plans are designed to provide comprehensive access to our content, fostering an informed and engaged workforce. For more details on corporate subscriptions, please contact us directly at [email protected].

Why Your Support Matters

Independent journalism plays a crucial role in any society. It provides a platform for diverse voices, holds power to account, and fosters informed public debate. In Egypt, where media landscapes can often be challenging, the role of independent media becomes even more vital. Your support helps Egyptian Streets continue its mission to report on the stories that matter.

Join Us on This Exciting Journey

Subscribing is easy and takes just a few minutes. Click here, choose your preferred subscription plan, and join us in making a difference. Together, we can ensure that Egyptian Streets remains stronger, bolder, and more independent than ever.

To our loyal readers, we extend our heartfelt gratitude. Your trust and support mean the world to us. As we embark on this new chapter, we are more committed than ever to delivering the news and stories that matter most to you. If you have any questions or feedback, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Here’s to a new era of Egyptian Streets – powered by you, our readers.

If you have any questions or feedback, please reach out to [email protected].