Egyptian FM Reaffirms Egypt’s Solidarity With Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aati, called Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Lebanon to reaffirm “Egypt’s solidarity, both from the president and the people,” in the wake of the 17 September cyberattack explosions that rocked the country.

During his discussions with Prime Minister Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, Abdel Aati relayed directives from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to urgently provide assistance to the Lebanese people.

Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s security and stability, along with a firm rejection of any violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by external parties.

The communication between the two countries comes in response to the tragic explosions which resulted in at least nine deaths and approximately 2,750 injuries as a result of a cyber attack targeting communication infrastructure in Lebanon.

Among the casualties was an eight-year-old girl, and many of the wounded suffered severe injuries.

The incident marks one of the most significant security breaches Lebanon has faced in nearly a year. Additionally, the attacks befall already heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel, particularly due to ongoing clashes involving the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

In a statement, Hezbollah accused Israel of orchestrating the deadly attacks, vowing that it would respond in kind. The group, which has been engaged in daily confrontations with Israeli forces for months, emphasized that the explosions targeted its members, using handheld pagers designed to evade Israeli surveillance.

The Lebanese government condemned the attacks, labeling them as “Israeli aggression” aimed at destabilizing the nation.

As the situation worsens, the Egyptian Foreign Minister highlighted the need to avoid further, escalation, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a halt to Israeli aggression in the West Bank.