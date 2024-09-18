//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Egyptian FM Reaffirms Egypt’s Solidarity With Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

September 18, 2024
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: Sada El Balad
mm

By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

 

 

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aati, called Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Lebanon to reaffirm “Egypt’s solidarity, both from the president and the people,” in the wake of the  17 September cyberattack explosions that rocked the country.

During his discussions with Prime Minister Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, Abdel Aati relayed directives from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to urgently provide assistance to the Lebanese people.

Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s security and stability, along with a firm rejection of any violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by external parties.

The communication between the two countries comes in response to the tragic explosions which resulted in at least nine deaths and approximately 2,750 injuries as a result of a cyber attack targeting communication infrastructure in Lebanon.

 

Among the casualties was an eight-year-old girl, and many of the wounded suffered severe injuries.

The incident marks one of the most significant security breaches Lebanon has faced in nearly a year. Additionally, the attacks befall already heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel, particularly due to ongoing clashes involving the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

In a statement, Hezbollah accused Israel of orchestrating the deadly attacks, vowing that it would respond in kind. The group, which has been engaged in daily confrontations with Israeli forces for months, emphasized that the explosions targeted its members, using handheld pagers designed to evade Israeli surveillance.

The Lebanese government condemned the attacks, labeling them as “Israeli aggression” aimed at destabilizing the nation.

As the situation worsens, the Egyptian Foreign Minister highlighted the need to avoid further, escalation, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a halt to Israeli aggression in the West Bank.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Egypt
Egypt

Recommended for you

Gaza Faces New Threat as Polio Virus Emerges Amid War

Germany’s Volkswagen Explores Establishing Facility in Egypt

Egypt Secures $14 Million from China as Strategic Partnership Strengthens