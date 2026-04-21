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Rania Al-Mashat Appointed Executive Secretary of UN ESCWA

April 21, 2026
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Egypt’s Rania Al-Mashat has been appointed as Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), according to a statement by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday, 20 April.

ESCWA is a UN regional body that supports economic and social development across countries in Western Asia, working on issues ranging from economic policy to sustainable development.

Al-Mashat will succeed Rola Dashti of Kuwait, while Mourad Wahba will continue serving as Acting Executive Secretary until she officially assumes the role.

Al-Mashat brings more than two decades of experience in economic policy, international cooperation, and development finance. She previously served as Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation and has held other ministerial roles, including Tourism and Planning and Economic Development.

Prior to her government roles, she worked at the Central Bank of Egypt, where she contributed to monetary policy development, and held positions at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C.

Her experience spans areas including economic reform, climate finance, and international development, with involvement in several global financial institutions and development organisations.

 

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