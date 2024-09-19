Egypt Submits “Flight 404” for 2025 Academy Awards

Egyptian actress Mona Zaki and the Egyptian Film Syndicate have announced that the film Flight 404 will represent Egypt in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Directed by Hani Khalifa and written by Mohamed Ragaa, the film features a high-powered cast including Mona Zaki, Mohamed Farag, Mohamed Mamdouh, and Shereen Reda.

Flight 404 tells the compelling story of Ghada, a woman facing an urgent financial crisis just days before her Hajj pilgrimage.

In her desperate situation, she is forced to confront her past and seek help from individuals she had vowed to leave behind, creating a tense and emotional story.

With its selection as Egypt’s official submission, Flight 404 now has the opportunity to enter the competition for an Academy Award nomination. If the film makes it to the shortlist, it could be nominated for the prestigious award, marking a significant moment for Egyptian cinema.

The 97th Academy Awards are scheduled for 3 March 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Key dates for the submission process have already been set, with the final nominations to be revealed on 17 January 2025.

This is not Egypt’s first time competing in the Best International Feature Film category; it has a long history in this arena but has yet to win the award.

Last year, Voy Voy Voy!, featuring Mohamed Farag, was Egypt’s submission but did not make it to the final nominees.