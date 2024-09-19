REVIEW l Anime Meets Ramen: A Taste of Japanese Pop Culture in Cairo

Imagine slurping ramen in an anime-themed restaurant, surrounded by anime character murals, watching your favorite anime show on your phone. It’s just you, ramen, and anime against the world.

Ichimiro Ramen, a Japanese anime-themed restaurant in Cairo, embodies this exact vibe—a cozy haven for Egyptian fans of Japanese pop culture and animation, as well as anyone who appreciates the artistry and depth of flavors of ramen.

Amr Mostafa, the founder of the restaurant, started it as a side project driven by his passion for Japanese anime. His love for ramen began with his favorite show, Naruto (2002-2007), which follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja.

“I wanted to create a community that brings together all Egyptians who love Japanese anime, where we can come together to eat and enjoy anime,” he previously stated.

As you step into Ichimiro Ramen, Mostafa’s love for anime is immediately apparent. Colorful cardboard cutouts of popular characters greet you outside, while inside, wall art and Japanese calligraphy create a lively atmosphere.

The motto “slurp happiness” is clearly displayed in bright pink lighting, evoking the essence of Japanese cities like Tokyo.

The menu is concise and easy to understand, as each dish is described in detail, so you know exactly what ingredients are included. Ramen prices range from 220 EGP (4.55 USD) to 350 EGP (7.21 USD), and appetizers typically fall between 140 EGP (2.88 USD) and 260 EGP (5.35 USD).

For appetizers, you can choose from three options: traditional Japanese gyoza, a classic Japanese dumpling, or large, crispy fried shrimp coated in breadcrumbs, served with the popular dynamite spicy sauce.

The dynamite sauce is a definite must-try. It is a delectable mix of Japanese mayo, sriracha, and honey, and its sweet and spicy flavor is the perfect prelude to your ramen dish.

When it comes to ramen, there are plenty of options available. The popular shrimp ramen features a strong, flavorful broth for those who enjoy bold and spicy tastes, complemented by toppings like green onions, baby spinach, and lemon slices.

If you’re new to ramen, the shrimp ramen is a great starting point. It offers a balanced combination of flavors, with a rich broth, tender noodles, and delicious toppings. For a more traditional Japanese experience, however, try the chicken or beef ramen.

While these options may be less bold and striking than the shrimp ramen, they still offer a unique and authentic taste that is worth exploring.

For those who prefer a broth-free experience and want to make the most of their chopsticks, there are soup-less ramen options available. The umami noodles are a great choice, featuring a rich umami sauce—a staple in Japanese cuisine—along with soy sauce, premium ground beef, and a hint of sesame and vegetables.

For those craving a spicier flavor, simply add more sriracha or soy sauce to your ramen. These condiments are readily available on every table and are essential for customizing any Japanese ramen dish.

As Japanese culture becomes increasingly significant in Egyptian homes, with many young people embracing Japanese pop culture, Ichimiro Ramen stands out as both a culturally relevant and delicious haven.