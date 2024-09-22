Egypt’s Health Ministry Confirms Water Safety in Aswan Amid Rising Intestinal Catarrh Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed in a statement on Sunday, 22 September, that drinking water samples taken from water stations in the Upper Egyptian governorate of Aswan are “safe” and free from “microbiological changes.”

Over the last week, hospitals in Egypt’s southern governorate of Aswan received a sudden surge of gastroenteritis cases. The most common symptoms included acute diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Out of 200 cases admitted to hospitals in Aswan, all but 43 have been discharged.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar explained on Saturday that the cases were primarily caused by acute intestinal flu, likely due to contaminated food or drink.

Abdel Ghaffar had dispatched his deputy and a team from the Preventive Medicine Sector to Aswan to monitor the situation on Saturday. Samples were also taken from the homes of affected individuals.

The ministry noted that hospital admissions have risen by 10 to 15 percent since the outbreak of intestinal catarrh cases. However, it clarified that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80 percent of such cases do not require hospitalization and can be treated at home.

Those admitted to the hospital either had chronic illnesses or delayed seeking treatment for intestinal catarrh.

Abdel Ghaffar said, at a press conference which took place on 21 September, that most cases suffering from diarrhea were concentrated in the areas of Abu Al-Rish and Daraw in Aswan.

The situation in Aswan is reportedly improving, with the number of intestinal catarrh cases on the decline.