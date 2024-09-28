Israel Kills Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut Strike Says IDF

Israel said in a statement on Saturday morning that it had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on Beirut.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world”.

Hezbollah has not yet confirmed nor denied the IDF’s statement.

Nasrallah, 64, has led the Shia Islamist militant group Hezbollah since 1992. Under his leadership, Hezbollah has been training fighters for Hamas and other militias in Iraq and Yemen, while also acquiring missiles and rockets from Iran.

Born in Beirut in 1960, Nasrallah has not appeared in public for many years in an attempt to evade Israeli assassination attempts. Instead, Nasrallah has been communicating to supporters and the public through televised speeches and audio recordings.

The IDF’s statement regarding Nasrallah’s killing comes after Israel dropped 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on buildings in Beirut, in attacks the IDF said were targeting Hezbollah’s headquarters. More than 700 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israel in the past week, including at least 50 children. The United Nations has condemned Israel’s killing of civilians, with UNICEF stating that Israel is killing children at an alarming rate.