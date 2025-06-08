Freedom Flotilla Ship Nears Gaza, Sailing Through Egyptian Waters With Aid and Activists

A humanitarian ship carrying 12 international activists, including Swedish climate advocate Greta Thunberg, is sailing off Egypt’s northern coast in a renewed effort to break Israel’s longstanding blockade on Gaza.

The vessel, named Madleen, is part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a grassroots campaign challenging the blockade and calling attention to what rights groups have described as a deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. The ship departed from Sicily last week on Sunday, 1 June, loaded with essential aid and medical supplies.

Currently sailing through Egyptian territorial waters, the activists on board say their mission is peaceful,and symbolic.

Yasemin Acar, a human rights activist from Germany aboard the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s ship, Madleen, en route to Gaza, said they’ve been subjected to “psychological warfare” by drones “manufactured in Israel and operated by Greek authorities”.

The Madleen is sailing under a UK flag and is expected to approach Gaza’s maritime zone, which remains under Israeli control. The flotilla’s progress has been closely monitored, with the crew reporting surveillance by multiple drones, some believed to be operated by the EU border agency Frontex.

While no interception has occurred so far, the ship’s organisers say they are in contact with legal bodies to ensure the safety of all on board, warning that any attempt to stop the ship would violate international humanitarian law.

Egypt’s official stance on the voyage has not been publicly disclosed. However, the ship’s passage through Egyptian waters comes at a time of increasing pressure on regional actors to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza, where over 2 million Palestinians face worsening conditions.

The voyage is part of a broader international push to spotlight the blockade and the deep toll of Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023. Alongside the flotilla, the Global March to Gaza, another solidarity movement, is preparing to gather in Cairo on 12 June.

Over 2,700 participants from 50 countries plan to walk to the Rafah crossing, calling for unimpeded humanitarian access.

In recent weeks, Israel has faced mounting global criticism over its restrictions on aid. The United Nations has warned that the entire population of Gaza is at risk of famine.

Amnesty International has described the Madleen’s mission as an “important act of solidarity” and emphasized that “there is no justification for obstructing humanitarian assistance.”

Since the start of the conflict on 7 October, more than 53,900 people have been killed in Gaza, including at least 16,500 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The United Nations has warned that the entire population of the enclave is at risk of famine, with limited access to food, clean water, and medical supplies due to Israel’s blockade and continued military operations.