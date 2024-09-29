Egypt Urges UN Security Council to Include African and Arab Nations

In his address to the General Assembly’s seventy-ninth session on Saturday, September 28, Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty expressed support for an expanded Security Council that includes additional permanent seats for African and Arab nations.

Abdelatty emphasized that it’s time to “ring the alarm bells,” as the international system is revealing its structural flaws characterized by inequality, particularly amidst ongoing issues of occupation, hunger, terrorism, and injustice.

He urged for a restructuring of the UN system, highlighting that Israel’s brutal aggression in Gaza and its ongoing attacks in the West Bank bring shame to international institutions, which have failed to stop these aggressions. He also condemned Israel’s aggression against Lebanon, which infringes on the country’s sovereignty.

He stressed the need for international institutions to become more representative, ensuring that the voices of African and Arab nations are included in the UN Security Council to address global conflicts. Despite its shortcomings, he affirmed that Egypt will continue to engage with the UN system to uphold peace and security both regionally and globally.

He noted that Egypt has been one of the early members of the United Nations and has consistently advocated for international law and multilateralism in the region.

“Young people are right to question the effectiveness of the international system and what it contributes to today’s world. To address their concerns, Egypt is outlining our vision for renewing the multilateral system,” he said.