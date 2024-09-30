Egypt Announces Public Holiday to Mark 6 October War Anniversary

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Monday that next Sunday 6 October 2024 will be a paid public holiday for the public and private sectors in commemoration of the anniversary of the 6th of October War.

The holiday applies to ministries, governmental bodies, public facilities, municipalities, public enterprises, and companies in the public business sector. The private sector, schools, and universities will also observe the day off to mark the 51st anniversary.

The holiday honors Egypt’s Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the 1973 war when Egyptian troops launched a surprise attack on Israeli forces occupying the Sinai Peninsula. On 6 October 1973, at 2:00PM Cairo time, Egyptian forces successfully breached the heavily fortified Bar Lev Line along the Suez Canal, forcing Israeli troops to retreat 15 kilometers eastward.

The war, which lasted for nearly two weeks, marked a turning point in the Arab-Israeli conflict, eventually leading to negotiations that culminated in the signing of the historic Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty in 1979. This treaty resulted in the full return of the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt, with the exception of Taba, which Egypt reclaimed through international arbitration in 1989.