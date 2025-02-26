Grand Egyptian Museum to Open This July with Grand Ceremony

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has approved July 3, 2025, as the official opening date for the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), according to a statement on Tuesday, February 25.

The opening will feature a world-class ceremony, in line with directives given to various ministries and relevant authorities to ensure the promotion of the museum during the event.

Mohamed Al Saadi, a board member of Egypt’s United Media Services (UMS), is currently working on an agenda for the grand opening ceremony, as well as the design of invitations for royalty, presidents, high-ranking officials, and dignitaries, along with plans for the entertainment and cultural segments.

Top-tier preparations are underway for the opening ceremony, including arrangements at airports, hotels, and roads leading to the event venue, to ensure a smooth experience for guests attending the ceremony.

Egypt has been preparing for the grand opening of the GEM over the past few years, beginning with a partial trial run in October 2024. This soft opening featured a limited preview of the museum’s exhibition hall, with other sections being gradually unveiled as the country gears up for the full inauguration.

Hailed as “Egypt’s gift to the world,” GEM is expected to become the largest museum on the planet. Since late 2022, the museum has hosted exclusive events and small group visits, testing both the facility and the visitor experience ahead of full-scale operations.

Located just two kilometers from the Giza Pyramids, it will be the largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, featuring, for the first time since its discovery in 1922, the complete collection of Tutankhamun’s treasures gathered in one place.