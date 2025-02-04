Japan Grants Egypt $1.17 Million to Revamp Cairo Opera House

Japan has granted Egypt USD 1.17 million (EGP 58.9 million) to upgrade the Cairo Opera House’s infrastructure and equipment, in an effort to boost theatre efficiency and enhance the overall visitor experience.

The grant, valued at 180 million Japanese yen, was announced at a press conference held at the Cairo Opera House on Tuesday.

Minister of Culture Ahmed Hanno, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, and Japan’s Ambassador to Egypt Iwai Fumio attended the signing, alongside Cairo Opera House President Lamia Zayed and JICA Egypt Office Chief Representative Kato Ken.

The funding will support the modernization of the iconic venue, which has long been a cornerstone of Egypt’s cultural scene.

Originally established with support from the Japanese government following former President Hosni Mubarak’s visit in 1983.

Minister Al-Mashat said the project not only elevates the Opera House’s role in Egypt’s creative industry but also reinforces the longstanding cultural ties between Egypt and Japan.

On Sunday, 19 January, Egypt and Japan signed a USD 230 million (EGP 11.58 billion) financing agreement, focusing on boosting Egypt’s budget and economy.

This marks a continuation of their successful partnership, which has already mobilized over USD 7 billion (EGP 352.41 billion) in financing and grants since 1954.