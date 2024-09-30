WFP Launches “3eish” Short Film Competition at El Gouna Film Festival

The World Food Programme (WFP) in Egypt is partnering with El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) and Zest Company, a Cairo-based media company that crafts entertaining cooking content and tells stories of Middle Eastern cuisine, to launch “3eish,” a competition highlighting food security aimed at filmmakers across Egypt and the Arab World.

This initiative invites creatives to submit short film concepts that highlight the critical topic of food security through cinema.

Entrants are encouraged to craft narratives that reflect the importance of ensuring that all individuals have access to sufficient, nutritious, and safe food at all times, enabling them to lead healthy and active lives.

Submissions are open until 14 October, after which a panel composed of film industry leaders and representatives from GFF, WFP, and Zest will evaluate the entries and select the finalists. The winning proposal will be revealed at an exclusive event during El Gouna Film Festival which will run between 24 October to 1 November, and the winner will receive a minimum of USD 20,000 (EGP 974,000) in production support to bring their vision to life.

Films should not exceed 15 minutes in length and must address food security from one of several angles, including the empowerment of women and youth through professional training, support for farmers using modern agricultural methods, educational initiatives for children in remote areas, and nutritional support for mothers and newborns.

Additionally, submissions must be made in Arabic.

Along with the form, applicants are required to submit a dramatic treatment–a detailed description of the setting, theme, character roles, and plot in order to show how the story will play out for the audience–,a summary of their idea, and a statement explaining their vision for the project.

Providing a script and any relevant previous works in scriptwriting or directing will significantly enhance their application.

The selection process will prioritize the originality of the ideas, their alignment with the themes of food security, and the feasibility of execution within the proposed budget.

With this innovative competition, the WFP, GFF, and Zest aim to highlight the importance of food security and to empower the next generation of filmmakers to use their art as a force for social change.