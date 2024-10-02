Egypt’s First Ever College Town ‘The Village’ Unveiled by Palm Hills

Palm Hills, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of “The Village” at Badya, which is set to become Egypt’s first-ever ‘college town’.

Located in West Cairo within Badya, one of Egypt’s first smart and sustainable cities, The Village is set to appeal to residents through a unique lifestyle offering and investors looking for properties with the potential for high-yield returns.

The Village will include 1,224 premium residential units, complete with modern amenities. Residents will be able to enjoy communal study rooms, co-working spaces and on-site gyms – all of which are located inside their buildings – along with a vibrant commercial strip inside The Village. This comprehensive setup will ensure a seamless blend of comfort and contemporary living.

Adding to its appeal, The Village is situated just one minute from Badya University, which was developed in partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). Overlooking Badya’s expansive 100-acre sports club – the largest in West Cairo – Palm Hills says this prime location offers investors unmatched potential for high returns on residential properties.

The Village is offering a flexible and attractive payment plan for purchasers, with zero percent down payment and a 10-year financing period. Monthly installments start as low as EGP 30,000 (USD 622), making it easier for potential investors to invest in this unique development without upfront financial pressure.

A Commitment to Real Estate Innovation

The Village is the latest example of Palm Hills’ commitment to delivering an innovative vision for Egypt’s real estate sector, aiming to transform the landscape by integrating work, study, and leisure needs while promoting sustainability and smart technology.

The Village is part of Badya, a visionary smart city aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) and Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Spanning 3,000 acres in the heart of New October City, Badya serves as a central link between West and East Cairo. It boasts direct access to key highways, offering proximity to the Giza Pyramids, the new Sphinx International Airport, and Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. Strategically located between Cairo’s Ring Road and the Regional Ring Road, and along the Wahat Road, Badya offers a direct route to the New Capital within 45 minutes.

Badya is a joint venture with the New Urban Communities Authority, representing a total investment of EGP 100 billion. The first phase of the city is complete, with construction underway for the second phase.

Designed in collaboration with the renowned German consultancy firm AS+P, Badya recently received the prestigious German Design Award for sustainable urban design and architecture

Badya’s master plan is based on the 6+1 concept, where each phase operates as a self-sufficient community connected to the central city hub, ensuring convenient access to essential services and facilities.

Additionally, Badya’s 5-10-15 urban design concept ensures that residents can reach their daily, weekly, and monthly needs within 5, 10, and 15 minutes, respectively. This approach promotes convenience while integrating smart technologies such as facial recognition and AI-driven security systems for enhanced safety.

With cutting-edge AI technology, the city has reduced operational costs by 20 percent, and decreased water and energy consumption by 30 percent. Furthermore, 30 percent of Badya’s energy will be sourced from renewable resources.

Palm Hills is one of Egypt’s largest real estate developers, with a diverse portfolio of 38 projects over the past 25 years, covering East and West Cairo, Alexandria, and the North Coast.