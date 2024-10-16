Rapid Support Forces in Sudan Ban Export of Goods to Egypt

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have announced a ban on the export of approximately 12 goods from areas they control to Egypt.

This decision was made public by Al-Nazir Younis Ahmed, the General Counsel of the RSF.

The banned items include various types of gum, peanuts, cooking oil, livestock, sesame, tobacco, certain animal feeds, gold, other minerals, hibiscus, and dried okra.

In response to this ban, Ahmed Kamal, spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Supply, confirmed that import operations from Sudan, Somalia, and Djibouti are continuing without any logistical difficulties.

The Egyptian and Sudanese diplomatic ties have escalated as the RSF has accused Egypt of interfering in Sudan’s internal affairs by supporting the Sudanese army.

However, Egypt has denied these accusations, stating that it is focused on achieving peace and protecting civilians amid the ongoing war in Sudan.

Egypt has called on the international community to investigate the claims made by the RSF and has reiterated its commitment to supporting Sudan in overcoming the challenges posed by the conflict.

The head of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, has alleged that Egypt is participating in air strikes against his paramilitary group.

However, Cairo has denied these accusations. Dagalo also asserted that Egypt is employing U.S. bombs in its attacks on his forces near Jebel Moya, a vital region south of Khartoum.

The RSF in Sudan, a paramilitary group that emerged from the Janjaweed militias, has been involved in various conflicts since its formation in 2013. Alternatively, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) is the national military, deeply entrenched in the country’s power struggles.

The current civil war began in April 2023, fueled by a power struggle between the RSF and SAF, leading to widespread violence and a humanitarian crisis.