Trilateral Summit in Cairo to Address Aid Shortages and Civilian Deaths in Gaza

Cairo will hold a summit on 7 and 8 April, where Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II will meet to call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that the summit will primarily address efforts to reduce tensions and ensure the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Macron is scheduled to arrive in Cairo on the evening of Sunday, 6 April, and will meet with Al-Sisi on the morning of Monday, 7 April.

The upcoming summit stems from a recent phone call between Al-Sisi and Macron. Their conversation, which took place ahead of Macron’s scheduled visit to Egypt, highlighted the urgency of a coordinated regional response to the crisis and reaffirmed their shared commitment to the two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace and stability in the region.

Macron, emphasizing the seriousness of the crisis and the current need for joint efforts, announced on 5 April on X that, “In response to the Gaza emergency and during my visit to Egypt at President Al-Sisi’s invitation, we will hold a trilateral summit with the Egyptian president and the King of Jordan.”

The Élysée Palace announced that on 8 April that Macron will travel to the port city of El-Arish, located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the Gaza Strip, where he will meet with humanitarian and security personnel as part of his ongoing efforts to push for a ceasefire.

El-Arish serves as a key hub for international aid heading into Gaza. It is the capital of Egypt’s North Sinai Governorate, and has become a pivotal hub for international humanitarian aid destined for the Gaza Strip. Its location near the Rafah border crossing facilitates the reception, coordination, and dispatch of aid supplies into Gaza.​

On Friday, the Israeli Defense and Security Forum put forward a proposal to divide Gaza into “humanitarian islands” managed by Israel, a plan that has been associated with the U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2025 call for the removal of Gaza’s Palestinian population.

In February, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz revealed plans to establish an agency aimed at facilitating the “voluntary departure” of Palestinians from Gaza.

Later, on 2 March , Israel tightened its blockade on the territory, halting the entry of essential supplies, including food, water, fuel, tents, and medical aid, pushing Gaza’s population to the brink of famine.

A video emerged yesterday on 5 April showing the moment 15 aid workers were killed in Gaza on 23 March. It clearly showed Gazan ambulances and fire department symbols when Israeli soldiers opened fire at them, and the incident was admitted by the IDF on 6 April, according to the BBC.

According to Palestinian health officials, more than 50,000 people have been killed since October 7, 2023. Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking approximately 250 hostages. Since then, Israel has carried out a sustained military campaign in Gaza, resulting in widespread destruction and a mounting death toll. Although a temporary ceasefire was reached in late January, it was short-lived, and Israel resumed its attacks shortly after, breaking the truce.