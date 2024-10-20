Almarai Launches EGP 1 Billion Cheese Production Lines in Egypt

Saudi Arabian Almarai Company, one of the leading food and beverage companies in the Middle East, has officially opened two new cheese production lines at its Egyptian subsidiary Beyti.

Two new cheese production lines were inaugurated with an investment of nearly USD 20 million (EGP 1 billion), during a ceremony on Saturday October 19, attended by several high-profile officials, including Kamel El-Wazir, the Industry and Trade Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister of Egypt.

The event also welcomed notable guests such as Abdul Rahman Al-Dahhas, Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Egypt, and Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Badr, CEO of Almarai.

El-Wazir emphasized the importance of this investment, stating it supports the government’s goals of increasing self-sufficiency in food production and reducing reliance on imports.

He also noted that the project is crucial for boosting local production and positioning Egypt as a regional industrial hub for cheese.

Abdullah Al-Badr highlighted that this investment is a key part of Almarai’s broader strategy of expansion in the Middle East region.

He expressed the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality products that meet the needs of consumers in Egypt and beyond, reinforcing their motto, “Quality You Can Trust.”

In addition to increasing production capacity, Almarai’s investment aims to generate around USD 50 million (EGP 2 billion) in exports through Beyti, further supporting its growth in international markets.

The initiative is also expected to create over 5,550 direct and indirect job opportunities.