Egypt Inaugurates Huawei’s New Office in Cairo

Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, officially inaugurated Huawei’s new office in New Cairo, Egypt on Monday, 21 October. The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), and Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt.

Huawei’s new office will act as the hub for the company’s business operations, encompassing Carrier, Enterprise, Cloud, Digital Power, and Consumer divisions.

This move aligns with Huawei’s long-standing strategy to expand its presence in the region and support Egypt’s digital transformation and ICT ecosystem, positioning the country as an innovation hub for the MENA region and a key destination for outsourcing.

Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt, emphasized the company’s longstanding presence in Egypt. He noted that Huawei currently supports over 2700 jobs, both directly and indirectly. This includes a workforce of over 900 employees at the Global Service Center, with a diverse representation of talent from various Egyptian governorates beyond Cairo.

Amr Talaat, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, highlighted that Egypt’s outsourcing exports surged by 54 percent within a single year. He emphasized that the private sector plays a vital role in reaching the goals of the ICT sector, aiding in the provision of modern technologies, innovative solutions, and the enhancement of digital skills among Egyptian youth.

“We are working with Huawei to establish the Huawei Development Center in Egypt, which will contribute to developing innovative solutions, and upskilling developers on latest technologies. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to enhance Egypt’s position as a leading hub for technology innovation and global services delivery,” ITIDA CEO Ahmed El Zaher said.

In Egypt, the digital sector experienced a growth rate of about 16.3 percent in the fiscal year 2022/2023, making it the fastest-growing sector in the country for five consecutive years. Egypt also has the fastest average fixed internet speed in Africa, with a speed of 64.5 Mbps as of November last year, according to a report by Ookla, a company that measures internet speeds.