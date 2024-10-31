Israeli Strikes on UNESCO Sites in Lebanon Kill 19

On Wednesday, 30 October, Israeli airstrikes targeted Baalbek, a historic city in eastern Lebanon which is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring ancient Roman temples.

The Israeli strikes killed 19 people, including eight women and believed to have targeted Hezbollah command centers according to reports.

In an evacuation message, the IDF told the Lebanese citizens that “The IDF will act forcefully against Hezbollah assets inside your city and villages, and does not intend to harm you.”

On Wednesday 30 October, UNESCO called for the protection of cultural heritage sites in the region, emphasizing their importance to humanity.

Mayor Mustafa Al-Shell reported over 20 airstrikes which occurred shortly after evacuation orders were issued for the city and its surrounding areas, prompting tens of thousands of residents to flee in response to the escalating violence.

The Israeli military stated that these strikes targeted Hezbollah command centers and infrastructure, aiming to disrupt the group’s operations.

As the situation deteriorated, Hezbollah’s new leader, Naim Qassem, announced that the group would hold out in its war with Israel for ‘suitable’ cease-fire terms.

Bilal Raad, head of the Lebanese civil defense, described the chaos: “People are all over each other, the whole city is in a panic.”

The strikes also targeted fuel depots linked to Hezbollah, further intensifying fears among residents.

Despite the destruction, Mayor al-Shell noted that there were no known military targets in the affected areas, raising concerns about the impact on civilian life.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, expressed hope for a ceasefire in the near future, while the UN Security Council warned against actions that could undermine humanitarian efforts in the region.