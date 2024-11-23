Ayady Misr Supports Egyptian Artisans and Local Communities

In an effort to uplift marginalized communities and drive local economic growth, Ayady Misr, an initiative launched in partnership with Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the digital platform developer, E-Aswaaq Misr, was launched on Women’s Day on 16 March 2021.

Following President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s directives to harness digital transformation, the initiative seeks to enhance the livelihood of Egyptian artists, create job opportunities for women and youth across Egypt, and provide a global stage for artists to showcase and sell their handcrafted products in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce.

The online platform aims to preserve Egypt’s cultural heritage offer economic empowerment to artisans in traditional and manual professions, and help artists market their products locally, adhering to international standards, while reaching a worldwide audience. In line with Egypt’s Vision 2030, the initiative also aims to enhance household economic capabilities and promote sustainable development.

By 2023, the platform had attracted nearly 1,800 artisans from all governorates, showcasing over 7,300 unique handmade products. As of June 2024, Ayady Misr has received over 400 international orders in recent months, while sales through the platform and its exhibitions have surpassed EGP 2 million (USD 40,225).

The product range centers on fashion and home décor, featuring clothing, bags, and jewelry, alongside a variety of home goods like leather crafts, macrame, wooden and metal pieces, pottery, rugs, kilims, seashell designs, and alabaster creations.

Steeped in tradition, the products include distinctive and intricate Egyptian patterns and details, colorful threads, and unique designs, marked with a rich cultural heritage that blends artistry with functionality.

The latest exhibition, the 10th Dakahlia Exhibition, held in Mansoura from November 3 to 17, showcased a wide range of products as well as household items from a home appliances company at discounted prices of 30 to 50 percent.

Tarek Marzouk, the Governor of Dakahlia, affirmed in a statement his full support for artisans and their handmade products, calling them a “treasure of Egypt” and an integral part of Egyptian heritage and craftsmanship that must be preserved and protected from extinction.

Ayady Misr has garnered international attention, having been featured at the Egypt Pavilion at three major events in Poland and Kenya, with the Minister of Local Development in attendance.

Additionally, the platform was highlighted during a roundtable in Seville, Spain, in October 2023, as part of an event titled “Partnerships for a Just, Inclusive, and Sustainable Transition,” in preparation for the “Global Forum on Local Economic Development.”

Women, youth, and artisans in handmade crafts from towns, villages, and cities can join the Ayady Misr platform to start and grow their businesses through local coordinators in each governorate.

On the platform, artists can create personalized stores, upload product images, set prices, and sell directly with electronic payments. E-Aswaaq Misr also supports artists by managing collection, shipping, and delivery services, under the supervision of the governorate’s local unit, including payment collection.

By using digital innovation, Ayady Misr has worked to drive economic growth and preserve Egypt’s cultural heritage, while empowering marginalized communities and promoting Egyptian craftsmanship globally.