‘Large Wave’ Blamed for Marsa Alam Tourist Boat Sinking

A sudden and powerful wave has been identified as the likely cause of the Sea Story tourist boat capsizing south of Marsa Alam on Monday, according to initial reports.

The incident, authorities say, resulted in the boat capsizing in just five to seven minutes. As of the time of publication, 28 passengers have been rescued while efforts continue to locate 16 missing individuals, including four Egyptians and 12 foreign nationals of various nationalities, including German, British, American, Polish, and others.

Red Sea Governor Major General Amr Hanafy, who visited the site of the incident, confirmed the preliminary findings based on accounts from survivors and crew. He noted that the rapid overturning of the 34-meter-long boat was exacerbated by some passengers being trapped in their cabins when the wave struck.

The governor commended the swift response of the Armed Forces and other rescue teams, as well as the critical assistance provided by a nearby tourist boat, Star Jet. He assured that all rescued passengers are in good health, having sustained only minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

“We ensured all rescued passengers received immediate medical attention,” the governor said. “Fortunately, their injuries were minor, including bruises and abrasions that did not require hospitalization.”

What happened

The incident reportedly occurred 46 nautical miles off the coast of Marsa Alam. Initial investigations suggest a sudden large wave struck the 34-meter-long boat, causing it to overturn rapidly in just five to seven minutes. Some passengers were unable to escape as they were in their cabins when the wave hit.

The Sea Story, owned by an Egyptian national, had been inspected for safety in March 2024 and was certified for a year with no technical defects reported. The boat was on a diving trip that departed from Porto Ghalib Marina on November 24 and was scheduled to return to Hurghada Marina on November 29.

Governor Hanafy confirmed ongoing coordination with embassies, consulates, and other relevant entities to provide support and expedite necessary documentation for the passengers. Survivors are being accommodated at a Marsa Alam hotel, and rescue teams, along with the Armed Forces and the Maritime Rescue Center, are working tirelessly to locate the missing.

Authorities received the distress signal at 5:30 a.m. on Monday from one of the boat’s crew members. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, with the boat’s crew currently being questioned.

The Red Sea Governorate has assured the public that updates will be shared as new information becomes available.