Egypt Expands Universal Health Insurance System to Enhance Healthcare Access

The Egyptian government announced on Wednesday 27 November the launch of the second phase of its Universal Health Insurance (UHI) system, which will begin in the upcoming fiscal year.

The insurance is designed to provide affordable healthcare to approximately 12.8 million people.

The second phase will expand the program to five additional governorates: Damietta, Minya, Kafr Al-Sheikh, North Sinai, and Marsa Matrouh.

The UHI system, which was first introduced in 2018, aimed to ensure that all citizens have access to essential medical services, including examinations, surgeries, and various treatments.

The government plans to invest around EGP 120 billion (USD 2 billion) in this initiative, which will significantly enhance healthcare accessibility across the country.

In preparation for Matrouh’s integration into the UHI system, major renovations and expansions have been carried out at Matrouh General Hospital and the Cardiology Center.

Moreover, an investment of EGP 1 billion (USD 20 million) has been provided to upgrade these facilities to meet international health standards.

These upgrades are part of a broader effort to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in northwest Egypt and to ensure that residents receive comprehensive medical services.

The UHI system’s first phase has already proven successful, with over five million people registered in six governorates.