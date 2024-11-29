Egypt’s Best-Kept Culinary Secret: Discover the Recipe for Chicken Sharkaseya

Chicken Sharkaseya is a regal dish with deep historical roots, tracing its origins back to the Ottoman Empire before finding its home in Egyptian cuisine. This luxurious walnut chicken dish pairs tender chicken with a rich, creamy walnut sauce and perfectly cooked rice, creating a meal fit for royalty.

This recipe is another gem from Omneya “Minnie” Negm, featured in her now-retired cookbook, Minnie’s Taste of Mediterranean Delight. Known for her ability to breathe new life into traditional dishes, Minnie adapted this Ottoman-inspired classic to fit the Egyptian palate. With its blend of bold spices, smooth textures, and satisfying flavors, this Chicken Sharkaseya recipe is a testament to culinary creativity and deep appreciation for cultural heritage.

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or treating your family to something special, this dish will transport your taste buds to an era of elegance and tradition. As with all of Minnie’s recipes, this one is rooted in a passion for bringing people together over food while honoring the stories and history behind each dish.

Make sure to come back each week for more recipes by Minnie!

Chicken Sharkaseya Recipe (Also Known as Circassian Chicken)

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

For the Chicken:

1 whole chicken (cleaned)

2L water (for boiling)

1 white onion (grated)

Pinch of cardamom powder and chili powder

2 mastic tears

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 chicken stock cubes

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Sauce:

200g walnuts

6 slices of white toast (edges removed)

¼ tsp paprika powder

1 clove garlic (crushed)

¼ tsp ground coriander

½ cup milk

1 tbsp butter

For the Rice:

2 cups medium-grain white rice

3 tbsp butter

Directions

Prepare the Chicken:

Clean and wash the chicken (if needed). In a large pot, bring 2L of water to a boil. Add the grated onion, salt, pepper, chicken stock cubes, cardamom powder, chili powder, and mastic tears. Add the chicken and lemon juice to the pot. Cook over medium heat for 35 minutes or until the chicken is tender. Remove the chicken from the stock and set aside. Save 2 cups of stock in the pot and set the remaining stock aside. Skin the chicken, cut it into 6-8 pieces, and set aside.

Prepare the Sauce:

Blend the walnuts in a food processor or blender until very fine. Add the white toast (with edges removed) to the blender and process until combined. Add the blended walnut and toast mixture to the reserved 2 cups of chicken stock. Using a hand mixer, blend until the sauce is smooth and thickened. Add the milk to the sauce and bring to a boil over medium heat. In a separate pan, melt the butter and stir-fry the garlic until golden. Add the coriander and paprika, stirring for 1-2 minutes. Add the garlic mixture to the boiling sauce. Cover and let simmer for 5 minutes.

Prepare the Rice:

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the rice and stir occasionally. Boil 3.5 cups of the reserved chicken stock and add it to the rice. Cook over high heat for 3 minutes, then lower the heat, cover, and cook for 20 minutes or until the rice is fully cooked.

Assemble the Dish:

In a large serving dish, spread the cooked rice evenly. Dip the chicken pieces into the walnut sauce, then arrange them on top of the rice. Pour generous amounts of sauce over the chicken and rice. Place any remaining sauce in a separate bowl for serving. Sprinkle a pinch of paprika on top of the chicken for garnish.

Serve and Enjoy

Serve the Chicken Sharkaseya hot with the extra sauce on the side. This dish is perfect for a special occasion or as a centerpiece for a family feast. Its rich, nutty flavor and tender chicken will leave everyone asking for seconds.

Bon appétit – or as they say in Egypt, bil-hanā’ wa sh-shifā’!