École Ducasse Set to Open Culinary Studio in Cairo by 2025

École Ducasse has announced on Wednesday its plans to open the École Ducasse Cairo Studio by the end of 2025.

France’s École Ducasse is a culinary school with a worldwide reputation for excellence in teaching culinary and pastry arts.

Cairo’s studio aims to bring high-quality culinary education to Egypt, a country celebrated for its rich and diverse food culture.

The École Ducasse Cairo Studio will be the first campus of this culinary school in Egypt, marking a significant milestone for the nation’s gastronomic scene.

Alain Ducasse, who holds the title of the world’s most Michelin-starred chef, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “As a fond admirer of Mediterranean culture, I look forward to initiating a fruitful dialogue between French and Egyptian cuisine.”

His vision for the school is to create a platform where culinary traditions can be celebrated, allowing Egyptian cuisine to shine on the global stage.

The curriculum at École Ducasse Cairo Studio will be diverse and will offer a range of courses designed to cater to various skill levels.

The facilities at the Cairo Studio promise to be cutting-edge, equipped with advanced training kitchens, pastry labs, and demonstration rooms.

These spaces will serve as classrooms and venues for workshops and events.

Moreover, the school plans to integrate local ingredients, techniques, and traditions into its curriculum, offering students a unique learning experience that merges global practices with regional flavors.

To further enhance the learning experience, the school will collaborate with top local and international chefs, inviting them to conduct masterclasses and workshops.

Karine Hyon-Vintrou, managing director of École Ducasse, revealed her excitement about the project.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the École Ducasse experience to Egypt, a country with a vibrant food culture,” she stated.“Our goal is to provide aspiring chefs and gastronomy professionals with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration they need to excel in the global gastronomical scene.”