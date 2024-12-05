Egypt’s First ‘Youth Summit’ is Here

A summit targeted at Egypt’s youth, one of the first of its kind in the country, is set to take place this month at the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

The Youth Summit: Unfiltered is set to take place between 13 and 14 December 2024 at the GEM, bringing together 2,000 young innovators and industry leaders.

This summit is designed to inspire and empower the next generation, focusing on the theme of “Unfiltered,” which champions authenticity and transparency. According to organizers, the summit also represents a movement that underscores the importance of GenZ’s voice in today’s society.

Attendees can look forward to dynamic talks and panels featuring prominent figures from various fields, including fashion, film, technology, and music.

Speakers at the summit will include renowned Olympic swimming champion Farida Osman, squash icon Ramy Ashour, actresses Dalia Shawky and Hana Shiha, football star Hazem Emam, and Shark Tank guest Abdallah Sallam, among others.

The speakers will delve into the real challenges behind success, providing participants with invaluable insights into their industries – and an opportunity to connect and engage with some of Egypt’s leading entrepreneurs and youth.

In addition to engaging conversations, the summit will host exciting competitions, such as the “Youth Brand of the Year,” which showcases local fashion talent, and a FIFA E-sports Tournament.

The Youth Brand of the Year competition will feature a live pitch event among four top local fashion brands. These brands, selected from various applicants will showcase their vision and designs to a distinguished jury.

The jury includes industry experts Yasmine Medhat, Karim El Hayawan, Ahmed Hamdi, and Abdallah Sallam, who specialize in fashion and entrepreneurship.

The winner will receive the title of “Youth Brand of the Year” along with a prize of 500,000 EGP to aid their industry development.

Beyond organized talks and events, networking opportunities will be abundant, with attendees able to connect with industry pioneers and seek mentorship.

Find out more about The Youth Summit: Unfiltered and register by clicking here.