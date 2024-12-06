Semsemeya Folk Music, Henna Rituals Added to UNESCO Heritage List

Semsemeya folk music and Henna traditions were added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list on Thursday, 5 December, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Culture.

This achievement was made possible through the active participation of an Egyptian delegation led by Dr. Nahla Imam, Advisor to the Minister of Culture for Intangible Cultural Heritage, along with the collective work of 16 Arab nations: the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Tunisia, Algeria, Bahrain, Morocco, Mauritania, Oman, Yemen, and Qatar.

UNESCO described henna on its website as “a symbol of joy, used both in everyday life and during special celebrations like births and weddings.”

The UNESCO World Heritage List is a collection of cultural, natural, and mixed tangible and intangible sites recognized for their exceptional value to humanity. Established in 1972 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the list aims to preserve these sites for future generations.

What is the semsemeya?

In the 19th century, during Egypt’s British occupation, local music underwent a powerful revival, with the semsemeya—a traditional lyre-like string instrument—playing a central role. Resembling a harp in shape, the semsemya is believed to trace its origins back to ancient Egypt, as its image appears in the intricate carvings of pharaonic tombs.

In this period, music became a way for Egyptians to affirm their enduring identity, reminding them that even as political landscapes shifted, generations passed, and circumstances changed, their cultural essence remained intact.

This instrument is most commonly found in the Red Sea and Suez Canal regions, especially among Bedouin musicians from the Sinai Desert, as well as Egyptian manual workers and fishermen around Port Said and Ismailiya.

Throughout Egypt’s colonial history, however, the semsemeya transformed into a symbol of popular resistance, particularly during pivotal moments such as the construction of the Suez Canal, the establishment of free trade zones, and the wars of 1956 and 1967.

As ethnomusicologist Kawkab Tawfik notes, during the Suez Canal project, the semsemeya became more than just an instrument; it embodied a collective consciousness, reflecting the workers’ sense of community. Wherever it was played, it prompted social gatherings where the audience was invited to join the performance.

These musical gatherings not only strengthened the bonds between musicians and Egyptian workers but also provided a space for expressing identity beyond national anthems and flags. Dance, song, and performance became vehicles for social expression.

One particularly powerful example of the semsemeya’s role in worker identity comes from the song lyric: “We are the bambuṭiyya (merchants), no one is equal to us, we are sailor traders, who work in the Canal.”

The semsemeya did not simply symbolize Egyptian identity; it also embodied the identity of labor and the working class. For the workers and fishermen, the music they created with the semsemeya captured their sense of self as “honest, life-loving, and liberty-seeking,” contrasting sharply with the opportunistic image of quick profit-seekers.

What is henna?

Henna, plant-based dye, is derived from the mignonette tree or shrub, and has been revered for centuries in North Africa and the Middle East. Twice a year, its leaves are harvested, dried, ground, and processed into a versatile paste. The exact recipe and techniques vary across regions and intended use.

Primarily associated with adornment, henna paste is widely used by women to dye hair, fingertips, and decorate hands and feet. Beyond aesthetics, henna also finds its place in crafts and medicine, treating certain skin conditions.

Henna’s cultural significance extends beyond its practical uses. Its application is often accompanied by oral traditions, including chants, songs, proverbs, and poems. These practices are deeply rooted in age-old societal norms and customs, encompassing knowledge of henna cultivation, paste preparation, and application techniques.