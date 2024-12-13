Samia’s Jam Tart: A Perfect Egyptian Afternoon Treat

Tangy, buttery, and irresistibly comforting, Samia’s Jam Tart is not just a dessert – it is a sweet slice of nostalgia. For Omneya “Minnie” Negm, this tart is a tribute to her mother, Samia, whose baking brought warmth and joy to countless family moments.

Featured in the now-retired Minnie’s Taste of Mediterranean Delight, this recipe combines the bright flavor of apricot jam with a tender, buttery crust, creating a treat that’s as simple as it is delightful.

Like many desserts in Egyptian households, Samia’s Jam Tart balances indulgence with ease, making it perfect for teatime or special occasions. With just a few ingredients and an elegant lattice top, this tart is a reminder that the best recipes are often the simplest – and the most cherished.

So, preheat your oven, warm up some jam, and let Minnie’s family recipe bring a little sweetness to your day. Whether you enjoy it warm or cold, this tart is sure to leave you smiling and reaching for another slice.

Discover the Sweet Simplicity of Samia’s Apricot Jam Tart

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

4 tbsp icing sugar

4 tbsp butter

2 eggs

1 tbsp vanilla

2 tsp baking powder

2.5 cups flour

7 tbsp apricot jam

Pinch of salt

26-28cm loose base flan pan recommended

Directions

Prepare the Dough

In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar together until creamy and smooth. Add the vanilla and eggs, then beat again until fully incorporated. Gradually mix in the flour (one cup at a time), baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Knead the dough until soft and pliable. It should not feel sticky.

Assemble the Tart

Divide the dough in half. Press the first half of the dough into a loose-base flan pan (recommended size is 26-28cm), spreading it evenly across the bottom and up the sides to form edges. In a small saucepan, gently warm the apricot jam until it becomes easier to spread. Pour the warm jam over the base and spread it evenly using the back of a spoon.

Create the Lattice Top

Roll out the second half of the dough onto a floured surface and cut it into 1-inch-wide ribbons. Carefully place the ribbons on top of the jam, arranging them horizontally and vertically to create a crisscross pattern. Or, create a different pattern if you prefer!

Bake the Tart

Preheat the oven to 160°C (320°F). Bake the tart for 25 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.

Serve

Allow the tart to cool slightly before serving. Enjoy it warm for a comforting dessert or cold for a refreshing snack.

A Mother’s Legacy

Samia’s Jam Tart is more than just a dessert – it is a symbol of family traditions and the joy of passing down recipes from one generation to the next. As Minnie shares her mother’s creation, she invites you to experience a piece of her family’s history and love for simple, homemade delights.

Whether you enjoy it with friends or alongside a quiet cup of tea, this tart is a reminder of the warmth and creativity that makes family recipes so special.