My Take on Winter 2025 Fashion Trends in Egypt

As winter sets in, the season’s chill brings fashion enthusiasts the superpower of layering outfits into statements.

For the winter of 2025, the runways and retail shelves converge on a shared aesthetic that blends minimalism, comfort, and retro revivals.

A monochrome outfit, which is an outfit that uses variations of a single color differing only in lightness and darkness, is a trend on the rise. Comprising head-to-toe combinations of a single hue is often elegant, be it a light color like beige or white, or darker tones such as black, brown, or olive.

Monochrome outfits are really often easy on the eye, simple, and leave no room for mistakes.

Also coming back strongly this winter are zip-neck sweaters. There are zip-neck sweaters in women’s and men’s clothing sections at all major clothing stores all over Cairo, in cool dark shades, and warm vibrant tones as well.

Initially popularized as an athleisure staple in the 1930s, the zip-neck, when added to a knitted sweater, evolves into a classy, yet casual, piece of clothing. It has become essential for anyone looking to toe the line between chic and relaxed, as its adaptability allows wearers to zip it up for a clean, polished look, or leave it unzipped for a casual, relaxed look.

This year, mom and boyfriend jeans join skinny jeans on the shelf of “no wear,” at the shop of Cancelled. Bootcut jeans, however, are back this winter with a vengeance.

Bootcut jeans, originally a staple of the 1960s designed with a flare at the hem of pants to accommodate wearing boots, are back on store shelves.

Shopping on clothing websites in Egypt or going to the mall, bootcut jeans are everywhere and Egyptians are pairing these jeans with everything from tucked-in graphic tees to oversized blazers.

These jeans channel a playful retro charm while seamlessly blending vintage elements with contemporary aesthetics, creating a distinctly modern edge.

Color, too, has become an aspect of the fashion trends for Winter 2025. This year, clothes are leaning toward a balance of warm and natural tones.

Warm colors include brown, deep orange, and burgundy to add a cozy and comforting touch to outfits. Natural Shades, on the other hand, including olive green, gray, and earthy tones, stand out, exhibiting understated elegance and raw beauty.

Minimalist fashion is making a quiet yet powerful return this winter, focusing less on what you wear and more on how you wear it. The style is about wearing timeless garments that remain just as relevant five years from now as they will a decade later.

Basic essentials and ‘everyday’ clothes, such as plain shirts, tank tops, knits, a coat, pair of jeans, everyday shoes, tailored pants, and blazers, are the key to a minimalist wardrobe. Styling and layering the essentials in different ways can create elevated, comfortable, and simple outfits that are suitable for different occasions yet luxurious.

For example, a black blazer on a satin dress can be worn to a party or on a black blouse to work.

Personally, my winter wardrobe brings out a fashion enthusiast out of me. I love the options, the natural colors, the woven textures, statement jackets and even the hoodies. In winter, it is not just about staying warm; it’s about expressing my individuality.

Being an avid shopper, I think winter 2025 seems fun and warm!

The opinions and ideas expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Egyptian Streets’ editorial team.

To submit an opinion article, please email [email protected].