Ramadan in Egypt: A Sacred Month or a Capitalist Spectacle?

For older generations, Ramadan had a slower, simpler rhythm. Mornings began with Qur’an recitations playing from radios, while afternoons were spent preparing iftar, filling homes with the aroma of soup, sambousek, and stews.

As sunset neared, the streets fell silent until the maghrib call to prayer and the boom of the midfa’ el iftar (cannon blast), signaling the time to break the fast. Families gathered around home-cooked meals, sharing moments of gratitude before some head to Taraweeh prayers.

Suhoor was a quiet, late-night meal of fuul, eggs, and cheese, eaten at home before another long day of fasting. Ramadan was centered around faith, generosity, and togetherness—a time for reflection, communal prayer, and simple traditions that brought people closer.

In recent years, however, the month has taken on a new dynamic. While faith and family remain at its core, Ramadan has also become a season of heightened consumer activity.

From extravagant suhoor outings to viral dessert trends, the focus has expanded beyond spiritual practices to include shopping, dining, and social events. As soon as Sha’ban —the month leading up to Ramadan, traditionally a time of spiritual preparation— draws to a close, a wave of marketing campaigns and commercial trends takes over.

The Ramadan Spending Frenzy

Social media feeds are flooded with the latest Ramadan dessert creations, each more elaborate than the last. This year, the Wow Cake from Sultana (EGP 522) and Bibo Far23 Gigi from Nola (EGP 733) have taken over TikTok, with countless influencers debating whether they’re worth the hype. What was once a simple treat shared with family has turned into a trend-driven pursuit, with people paying increasingly hefty prices just to try the dessert of the season.

And it doesn’t stop at food. Clothing brands capitalize “Ramadan fashion,” rolling out collections of kaftans—long cardigans marketed specifically for the holy month. What was once a traditional garment worn for comfort and modesty has now become a must-have fashion statement, often carrying price tags that feel anything but modest. This year’s collections are particularly overpriced with prices in local brands ranging EGP 1200 (USD 24) up to EGP 12,000 (USD 237).

A New Ramadan Culture?

Suhoor, once an intimate gathering at home with simple, inexpensive dishes like eggs, foul, and falafel, has turned into a competitive spectacle. The question is no longer what to eat, but where to eat. Open-buffet suhoor spots and lavish suhoor tents now require bookings days in advance, with prices that often feel excessive for meals that were once humble staples.

A carton of 10 eggs from the supermarket costs around EGP 90, a portion of fuel is EGP 20, and falafel ranges between EGP 30 and 50. Yet, at many suhoor spots, a single plate of scrambled eggs is priced between EGP 90 and 150—highlighting how dining out during Ramadan has taken on a different scale.

Some of these venues go beyond just serving food—they offer over-the-top experiences with singers and entertainment, turning suhoor into a late-night outing rather than a quiet meal before fasting.

None of this is to say that celebrating Ramadan in new ways is necessarily a bad thing. Traditions naturally evolve, and for many, these new experiences add to the joy of the month. Enjoying a good meal, dressing up, or attending an event can all be part of the celebration.

But as marketing campaigns and social trends continue to shape how Ramadan is experienced, it raises an important question: Are we still celebrating Ramadan, or are we simply consuming it?

The opinions and ideas expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Egyptian Streets’ editorial team.

