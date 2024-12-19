//Skip to content
AD Ports Group and Hassan Allam Construction Launch Infrastructure Project for Safaga Terminal

December 19, 2024
By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

AD Ports Group has forged a strategic partnership with Hassan Allam Construction on Thursday 19 December to develop the Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

This project marks the first internationally operated port facility in Upper Egypt and is poised to be a significant driver of economic growth in the region.

Spanning approximately 810,000 square metres, the terminal will boast impressive capabilities, including the handling of 450,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) for container cargo, five million tonnes of dry bulk and general cargo, and one million tonnes of liquid bulk.

The facility will also feature roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) capabilities, accommodating 50,000 car equivalent units.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, MD and group CEO of AD Ports Group, expressed his optimism about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to sign this construction agreement with Hassan Allam Construction. This terminal will create a new source of economic growth for the region, in line with the vision of our leadership in the UAE.”

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, emphasized the strategic importance of the terminal, highlighting its role as a key addition to Egypt’s maritime and ports infrastructure.

With the UAE being Egypt’s second-largest trading partner and its largest international investor—boasting USD 9.6 billion (EGP 488 billion) in investments in 2023—the Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal is expected to play a vital role in enhancing trade capacity and stimulating economic growth across.

