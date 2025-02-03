Beltone Holding Achieves Record EGP 1.7 Billion Profit in 2024 as Revenues Quadruple

Beltone Holding (BTFH.CA) has announced its financial results for the full year 2024, posting further unprecedented growth as the company continues to expand its footprint in Egypt’s financial sector. Consolidated revenues soared nearly fourfold year-on-year to EGP 7.2 billion, while net profits surged 4.6x to a record-breaking EGP 1.7 billion.

The company’s outstanding lending portfolio also witnessed substantial growth, reaching EGP 26.1 billion by the end of 2024 – more than doubling year-on-year.

“Beltone’s record-breaking performance in 2024 reflects our strategic vision, data-driven approach, and operational efficiency,” said Dalia Khorshid, Group CEO and Managing Director of Beltone Holding. “Our ability to capitalize on digitally scalable opportunities with strong growth potential has strengthened our market leadership. With a focus on innovation, digitalization, and client-centric solutions, we continue to differentiate ourselves, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term value creation. As we move forward, we remain committed to accelerating our digital transformation and strategic expansion into high-growth regional markets, solidifying Beltone’s position as a leading financial powerhouse.”

With a multi-decade track record of success, Beltone offers a comprehensive range of financial solutions, including brokerage, investment banking, asset management, equity research, and private equity, alongside a growing portfolio of non-banking financial services (NBFIs) such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, mortgage finance, microfinance, and SME financing. The company’s vision is to redefine the region’s financial ecosystem by leveraging global expertise and innovative, value-driven solutions that drive market growth and deliver impactful results.

NBFIs Platform and Investment Banking Platform Drive Growth

Beltone’s NBFIs platform was a key driver of the group’s success, posting extraordinary results across all subsidiaries. The platform’s operating revenue surged nearly sixfold year-on-year to EGP 5.8 billion, significantly increasing its market share. This exceptional growth was fueled by the continued expansion of its product portfolio, covering leasing, factoring, consumer finance, microfinance, mortgage finance, direct investments, and venture capital, as well as the newly introduced SME financing segment.

Throughout the year, Beltone’s NBFI subsidiaries expanded operations and delivered innovative financial solutions, reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in the sector.

Beltone’s Investment Banking Platform also recorded strong performance, with revenues growing 2.4x year-on-year to EGP 1.3 billion. The brokerage division played a pivotal role in this growth, driven by a significant expansion in operations and a 1.3x increase in the margin lending portfolio.

The investment banking division further diversified its service offerings, now providing a comprehensive range of financial advisory services, including equity, debt, and greenfield investment solutions.