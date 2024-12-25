Social Media Ads Fuel Egypt’s Growing Online Shopping Habit

Online shopping has become easier than ever, said Basma Attia, a 25-year-old banker who relies on e-commerce to meet her needs. Attia shops online two to three times a month, purchasing everything from clothes and beauty products to creams, hair care, and accessories.

“Five years ago, some stores and services weren’t available where I live. Now I order whatever I want, whenever,” she told Egyptian Streets.

As more Egyptians turn to online shopping for everything from groceries to the latest fashion trends and electrical appliances, social media ads and targeted promotions are fueling a new kind of consumerism. Driven by impulse and the thrill of the deal, the ease of a click costs Egyptians so much.

Egypt’s e-commerce market is witnessing substantial growth, Fueled by expanding internet access, enhanced infrastructure, and a growing base of online shoppers.

In 2022, online purchases represented 3.4 percent of consumer spending in Egypt, totaling USD 6.9 billion (EGP 351.2 billion). This figure is projected to climb to 4.5 percent by 2025, with consumer electronics remaining the top category in the country’s e-commerce market.

In 2024 the market is estimated at USD 9.05 billion and is expected to reach USD 18.04 billion by 2029, according to the E-commerce Database (ECDB), a German company.

Mohamed Ibrahim, a 30-year-old operations manager, agreed with Attia, saying that there are currently various online stores, applications, and social media accounts that sell all kinds of different products.

“For every product imaginable, I can find multiple options to choose from with varying prices, models, and features at different e-commerce websites and stores,” he shared. “There’s always more than one choice available.”

The share of internet users shopping online soared to 50.1 percent in 2022/2021, marking a sharp rise from 17.8 percent in 2020/2019.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology reported, that nearly half of online shoppers, 48.8 percent exactly, turn to the internet for clothing, shoes, and related items, while about 29.7 percent shop online for food.

Ride-hailing services such as Uber and Careem account for usage by 28.3 percent of users, with cosmetics drawing 18 percent of online buyers. Meanwhile, about 13.8 percent of consumers purchase medications through digital platforms.

“I shop online almost daily,” Hafsa Mohamed, a 29-year-old web developer, told Egyptian Streets. She buys her home essentials and groceries from delivery apps, such as Talabat, Rabbit, and Breadfast, and shops for clothes online as it is easier.

“When I like a piece of clothing, and I am not sure of the size, I order it in multiple sizes to try on and return what I don’t want,” she shared. “Sometimes, I buy things I don’t even need.”

Mohamed admitted to being heavily influenced by social media. Seeing marketing advertisements (ads) on Instagram or Facebook prompts her to explore and buy online new products and clothes.

Similar to Mohamed, Attia shared that she shops for clothes and beauty products from Instagram pages.

“Sometimes I order items as soon as I see its ad on social media, just to try them out,” Attia shared. “The products do not even always meet my expectations.”

A 2024 study by the University of Sadat City on the fashion industry found that social media influences consumer purchase intentions within the fashion industry. The research revealed that frequent interaction with social media platforms enhances awareness and increases the probability of purchasing fashion products.

Egyptian consumers generally have a positive attitude toward social media ads, which in turn boosts their intention to buy the advertised products or services, a 2020 study by the British University in Cairo revealed. The study also found a strong positive link between consumers’ intention to purchase from social media ads and their actual buying behavior. Meanwhile, a positive attitude toward online advertising leads to repeated online purchases, according to a 2002 study by Lori D. Wolin.

Ibrahim falls prey to the allure of social media ads. Tempted by the ads’ promises, he begins researching the featured products to learn more about them and consider purchasing them.

“I have bought many products, like shoes, clothes, and a power bank, right after seeing an ad,” he said, emphasizing that he purchases clothes and electronics online twice a month or more, driven by temptation and a desire to shop rather than necessity.

Much like Ibrahim, Mohamed agreed that his recurrent online shopping is driven mostly by impulsive decisions and temptations.

“Shopping online is sort of like retail therapy for me,” Attia shared. “I mostly don’t need the items I buy, I just feel good when I buy new things to wear or use.”

Mohamed relies on ads when it comes to shopping. She looks for “hidden gems” on Facebook Marketplace every week and likes to buy clothes from local brands, which she finds through sponsored posts on social media.

“Social media has a big impact on me, both online and offline. I once saw an ad for a clothing store on TikTok and ended up visiting the store in person the very next day,” she shared.

Dalia Hossam, 31, UI designer, told Egyptian Streets, “Shopping from e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Noon, or Jumia, I mostly buy things I don’t really need.”

She buys everything online, from groceries daily, to clothes and products monthly. Looking for a dress in an online store could turn into a whole shopping spree and she ends up buying more than she needs.

“It’s not like I can really fight it,” she said. “Even when I search for a product on Google or on any platform, my phone gets bombarded with ads of similar products from all kinds of sellers and shops, which makes me want it more, so I buy it.”

She highlighted that social media platforms are dedicated to connecting users with business accounts and promoting product sales.

According to Medium, when social media users agree to platforms’ terms and conditions, they allow the platform to collect data on the users’ interests and activities, which the platform could then use to show targeted ads based on individual preferences.

On a daily basis, individuals are exposed to 4,000 up to 10,000 advertisements across social media platforms. The more compelling the ad, the greater the temptation to engage and make a purchase, presenting a significant challenge to maintaining financial discipline and not overspending.

“I spend so much on online shopping, some months from EGP 6,000 to 7,000,” Attia shared, stating that she feels good buying new clothes and accessories.

Ibrahim echoes her sentiments, saying that he splurges on new products and clothes to “stay relevant,” and have the latest tech.

“I buy products I hadn’t planned on to satisfy a sudden need created by an ad,” he said. “It’s a neverending loop, and I am surprised every month by how much I spend.”

Mohamed, too, always loses to online shopping. She admitted to setting herself a no-buy period, but Instagram ads get the best of her.

“Limited-time offers give me a sense of urgency and a fear of missing out (FOMO), so I visit the store and add to my cart,” she shared, noting that she falls victim to the FOMO marketing strategy, and the end of each month, she is surprised by how much she spends, and online shopping is always the culprit.

Similarly, Hossam is taken aback by how much she spends monthly, but can not help and miss an exclusive offer or a huge discount, even if it is for items she does not need.

“I used to skip on discounts for boots and clothes,” Attia shared. “But I later learned that the discounts could be unmatched, so now I buy them.”

Ibrahim voiced his worries about the great FOMO feeling that social media creates for him, stating that he never wants to waste a good opportunity to get something for a cut price.

“The e-commerce market in Egypt is progressing very fast,” he told Egyptian Streets. “The number of online shops is probably increasing as we speak, fueling my impulsive behavior to spend and shop online.”