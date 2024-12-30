Egypt’s Sisi Praises Jimmy Carter’s Legacy Following His Death at 100

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 100. In a statement, Al-Sisi described Carter as “a symbol of humanitarian efforts and diplomacy” and highlighted his pivotal role in achieving peace between Egypt and Israel through the Camp David Accords.

“In this moment of sorrow, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of former American President Jimmy Carter, as well as to the President and the people of the United States of America,” Al-Sisi said in a statement posted on social media by the Egyptian Presidency.

“His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood. His enduring legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world’s most prominent leaders in service to humanity.”

A Legacy of Peace: The Camp David Accords

Carter’s role in brokering the historic Camp David Accords in 1978 remains one of his most defining achievements. Bringing Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin together for 12 days of negotiations at Camp David, Carter mediated agreements that led to Egypt becoming the first Arab state to recognize Israel’s right to exist, while Israel withdrew from the Sinai Peninsula.

Though the accords faced criticism both domestically and internationally, Carter’s leadership was widely credited as indispensable. The agreements culminated in the 1979 Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, a landmark achievement in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

Carter himself viewed the treaty as his most important accomplishment during his presidency, and its impact is still felt in the region today.

Tributes from Around the World

Carter, who served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, passed away peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, after a long life of service. He was the longest-living president in US history and had been receiving hospice care since last year due to health issues, including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

Global leaders and former presidents have paid tribute to Carter’s life and legacy. US President Joe Biden praised him as “a man of principle, faith, and humility,” while former President Bill Clinton said Carter “lived to serve others.” President-elect Donald Trump described Carter as someone to whom “Americans owe a debt of gratitude.”

Carter’s son also reflected on his father’s profound influence, calling him “a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love.”

After leaving office, Carter devoted his life to humanitarian work through The Carter Center, promoting global health, democracy, and human rights.